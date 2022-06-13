Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 235

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $$165.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.56. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.
Kardex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kardex (KRDXF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.