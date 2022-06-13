Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 235

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $$165.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.56. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.

Kardex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

