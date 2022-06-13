Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRRGF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins upgraded Karora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Karora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $3.60 on Monday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

