KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.64

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.64 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

KB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 786,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 785,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

