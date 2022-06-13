KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.99

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 12172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

