KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDDIY shares. Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. 139,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,602. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. KDDI has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

