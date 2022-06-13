Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.08

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 314858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

