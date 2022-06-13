Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.83

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 7433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

