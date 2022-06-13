Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.68

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 38560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,103,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

