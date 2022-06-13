Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($752.69) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KER. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €753.79 ($810.52).

EPA KER opened at €510.40 ($548.82) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €504.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €599.28. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

