Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €670.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €670.00 ($720.43) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €753.79 ($810.52).

EPA:KER opened at €510.40 ($548.82) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €504.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €599.28. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

