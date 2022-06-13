Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.75

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,071. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.