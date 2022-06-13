Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Short Interest Update

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KWPCY opened at $31.73 on Monday. Kewpie has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

About Kewpie (Get Rating)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

