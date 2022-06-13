KeyCorp Weighs in on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.17.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $214.67 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.