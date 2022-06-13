Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

KEYUF stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Keyera has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

