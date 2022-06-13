Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($43.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KWS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 3,150 ($39.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,275 ($41.04).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,352 ($29.47) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,378.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,464.18. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($24.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($42.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.86.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Ross King Graham purchased 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.36) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($124,660.79). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.55), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,593.33).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

