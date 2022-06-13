Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($43.23) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 3,150 ($39.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,275 ($41.04).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($29.47) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,378.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,464.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($42.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 63.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

In other news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($27.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($124,660.79). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.55), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,593.33).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

