Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $7.28 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KCDMY. Barclays downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

