Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.41

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 111436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

