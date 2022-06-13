Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $192.20

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 195.88 ($2.38), with a volume of 198069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.50 ($2.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.95.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

