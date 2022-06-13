Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $123.66

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$123.66 and last traded at C$123.96, with a volume of 12730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 220.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8449723 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

