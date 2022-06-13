Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €100.00 ($107.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

