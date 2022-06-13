Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

