Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

KNTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.48. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.