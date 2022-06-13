Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 273.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNKBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske raised shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Kinnevik stock opened at 16.84 on Monday. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of 16.10 and a 1-year high of 46.35.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

