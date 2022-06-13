Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,058,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 19,963,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

