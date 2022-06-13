Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,058,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 19,963,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.53.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

