Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,058,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 19,963,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.53.
KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.