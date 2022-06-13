Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.74% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.69 ($92.14).

Shares of KGX traded down €2.09 ($2.25) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.58 ($45.78). The company had a trading volume of 410,526 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.24. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

