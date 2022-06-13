Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven, end-to-end allogenic cell therapy company, develops multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

