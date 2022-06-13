Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven, end-to-end allogenic cell therapy company, develops multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
