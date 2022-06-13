Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 490 ($6.14) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 393.85 ($4.94) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.42. Kistos has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455 ($5.70). The company has a market capitalization of £326.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

