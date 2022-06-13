Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.04

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

