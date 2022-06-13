KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.98

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 35080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

