KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 46.0% in May

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,240. The company has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.