Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.94

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 13795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,450. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

