Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.94

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 13795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock worth $4,373,450. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knowles by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

