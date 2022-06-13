Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 95.9% in May

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the May 15th total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,924.0 days.

Kobe Steel stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

