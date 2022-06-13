Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

KHOLY traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $11.05. 73,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Koç Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

