Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

