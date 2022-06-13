Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.25

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 12031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
