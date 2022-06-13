Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.25

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 12031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

