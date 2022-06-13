Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 85.8% in May

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE PHG opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $41,513,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
