Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 85.8% in May

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE PHG opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $41,513,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

