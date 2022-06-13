Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 670 ($8.40) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 620 ($7.77).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

LON:KOS opened at GBX 621 ($7.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.71. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.57). The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.27.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

