Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.40) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 620 ($7.77). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

KOS opened at GBX 621 ($7.78) on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 583.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

