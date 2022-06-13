Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

KOS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 3.05. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

