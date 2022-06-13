Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.47. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 74,285 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

