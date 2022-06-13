Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KOSS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,967. Koss has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of -1.36.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.45%.

In other Koss news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $119,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 94.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Koss (Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.