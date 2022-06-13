Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,571 shares.The stock last traded at $18.37 and had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.02%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

