K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 84.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SDF traded down €0.43 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €24.17 ($25.99). 829,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €10.92 ($11.74) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.08.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

