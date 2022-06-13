K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($22.04) to €26.50 ($28.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.