Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:KUKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.
Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
