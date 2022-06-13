Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

