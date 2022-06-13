Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.45

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 10031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

